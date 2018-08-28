Ousted SMILE board member files lawsuit

Related Coverage Three SMILE board members voted out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Former Lafayette SMILE board member John Billiot says he's a victim of racial discrimination. Billiot accuses several board members of using vulgar language and racial slurs.

Billiot has been a board member for about 3 years. He says he's filing a racial discrimination lawsuit claiming board members have made racial comments.

"The whole thing about them with their racist comments. People saying SMILE is a black organization and SMILE is a black community; shut up sit down white boy," explains Billiot.

On Monday, Billiot and another board member were voted off the board because of excessive absenteeism. Billiot is accused of attending none of the required agency council meetings.

"They're saying you have to be at every single meeting. My thing about it is who is going to pay my bills for me to miss work and go out there. Who is going to pay my bills," adds Billiot.

SMILE's executive administrative consultant Craig Mathews says he's attended three board meetings since he was hired in June. "I have not once heard, observed, overheard, identified any type of racial discrimination," says Mathews.

Billiot admits he spoke with Mathews earlier this month. He says he told Mathews that he's been acting as the voice for angry board members. Billiot says he made it clear that he was longer going doing that instead, he's now speaking for himself.

Mathews says Billiot sent to an agency that manages a $1.4 million community block grant SMILE receives.

The email briefly reads that the board member in question has contacted our office alleging racial discrimination. Mathews believes the email is part of a bigger plan to shut down SMILE.

"That brings me back to the original conversation I had with him earlier on the 13th telling me that there was an agenda planned to shut SMILE down. So why would an individual who serves on a board sen derogatory information of that nature to a funding source," states Mathews.



Africa Arceneaux is the third and final member voted off the board. She says she's also filing a lawsuit because they violated Robert's Rules of Orders.

"They refuse to answer all my questions," adds Arceneaux.

