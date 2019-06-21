Our Lady of Fatima School robotics team takes 4th place at national convention

A special honor for Our Lady of Fatima School.

The Beta robotics team competed against 45 schools at the National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City, and took fourth place.

The theme for the competition was “Renew, Reuse, Recycle”.

The Fatima team chose to create a trash recycling barge.

The team is the first middle school team from this area to place at the National Beta convention in robotics.

