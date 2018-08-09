Original Zydeco Festival celebrates 36th year

OPELOUSAS, La. (Herman, Fuselier, The Advertiser)- Grammy winner Chubby Carrier, Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers and Leroy Thomas are among the featured bands scheduled for the 36th annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival in Opelousas. The world’s oldest zydeco festival kicks off at noon Sept. 1 at the Yambilee Building, 1939 W. Landry St.

The festival’s band schedule includes:

Noon – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

2:15 p.m. – Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

3:35 p.m. – Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie

6 p.m. – Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers

7:45 p.m. – Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws

9:30 p.m. – Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

Mike Broussard performs at the festival’s kick-off dance Aug. 31 at Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino.

Fans can start the festival day early with Cupid and Korey Broussard at the 16th annual Zydeco Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. under the oak trees on the St. Landry Parish Courthouse Square in Opelousas. Downtown businesses will offer breakfast menu items, some with zydeco-related themes.

A Zydeco Festival parade rolls through downtown before the parade. For more information, visit zydeco.org.

