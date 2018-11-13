Opposing views on splitting up the Lafayette City-Parish Council Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The plan to change the Lafayette City-Parish Home Rule Charter and create 2 separate Councils is back in the spotlight.

An organization called " Fix The Charter " is trying to convince residents to vote for separate City and Parish councils on December 8, and get the word out about their non-partisan campaign.

However, one Council Member is explaining to News 10 why he's opposed to the split.



"Basically, the group of volunteers is working to pass the amendment on the ballot on December 8th. The amendment primarily splits the City-Parish Council into a City and Parish Council," said Carlee Alm-Labar, President of the 'Fix the Charter' PAC.

The organization is currently hosting events and presenting to multiple groups in the Parish, about why they believe it's necessary to change Lafayette Parish's Home Rule Charter, for separate Councils.

"We really see the value in having a dedicated Parish Council to focus on Parish issues. Things like roads and drainage, the critical core functions of Parish government, the court system, the judicial system etc.



We also see the need for a focused City Council, to focus on issues that matter to city residents, and city voters and taxpayers," said Alm-Labar.

If passed, the proposal would allow 5 members on the city side and 5 on the parish side.

Something Jared Bellard, Council Member for District 5 is opposed to.

"It's going to allow 5 members of the City Council; The city has a budget of $483 million, therefore you'll only need 3 people that's going to control the whole entire city," said Bellard.

Bellard believes the 5 council members for the City of Lafayette doesn't necessarily give the city the autonomy that most think that they will have.



While Alm-Labar believes there are plenty other entities in the parish, where 5 members work.

"Youngsville, Scott, Carencro, they all have 5 member councils and they're thriving in most cases. The City Council before consolidation was 5 members and the LPUA is 5 members," she said.

But Bellard believes with the current 9 member City-Parish Council, residents are more protected, because they have more people with different minds and political affiliations, there to pass big issues.

"It (Charter issue) has to be fixed. It is not working the way it is, that is obvious.

This (Propsal on ballot in December) is not a fix. This does not fix the financial burden we have in the un-incorporated area (of Parish)," Bellard stated.



If the proposal passes, Mayor-President Robideaux would still reside as the head of both the city and the parish.

Bellard believes the council should look into possibly making everybody in the parish annexed into some kind of municipality, therefore you'd have no unincorporated area.

