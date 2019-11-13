Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Open water safety addressed as search for missing boater continues

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The Coast Guard suspended its search over the weekend for a missing shrimper in Vermilion Bay. 


The Coast Guard is now working with local agencies to look for a missing Slidell man whose boat sank, authorities said.


Timothy Schouest Jr., a commercial fishermen and shrimper in Delcambre, said, “I know I’m safe because guess what? The water goes up, the boat goes up, the water goes down, the boat go down.”

​​Schouest has been a commercial shrimper for 45 years.

He says he feels most comfortable on his boat, adding that it’s it’s his life.​


Chances are most shrimpers would say shrimping is their way of life, however, there is potential for danger out in open waters.​


​For boating safety on the water, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries suggests:​

  • Always wearing your life jacket and having a sober operator.​
  • DWI laws on the water are the same laws as the highway with the exact same penalties.​
  • It is mandatory for anyone 16 years of age or younger to wear a life jacket on a boat that is under 26 foot long.
  • There must be enough life jackets on board for every person on the vessel.​

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in recent history, Louisiana has one of the highest fatality rates among states with at least 100,000 registered boats.​

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Opelousas

33°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

35°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

35°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories