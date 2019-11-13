Open water safety addressed as search for missing boater continues

The Coast Guard suspended its search over the weekend for a missing shrimper in Vermilion Bay.



The Coast Guard is now working with local agencies to look for a missing Slidell man whose boat sank, authorities said.



Timothy Schouest Jr., a commercial fishermen and shrimper in Delcambre, said, “I know I’m safe because guess what? The water goes up, the boat goes up, the water goes down, the boat go down.”

​​Schouest has been a commercial shrimper for 45 years.

He says he feels most comfortable on his boat, adding that it’s it’s his life.​



Chances are most shrimpers would say shrimping is their way of life, however, there is potential for danger out in open waters.​



​For boating safety on the water, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries suggests:​

Always wearing your life jacket and having a sober operator.​

DWI laws on the water are the same laws as the highway with the exact same penalties.​

It is mandatory for anyone 16 years of age or younger to wear a life jacket on a boat that is under 26 foot long.

There must be enough life jackets on board for every person on the vessel.​

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in recent history, Louisiana has one of the highest fatality rates among states with at least 100,000 registered boats.​