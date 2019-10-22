Live Now
Opelousas woman who floored gas pedal after seeing ex-boyfriend with new girlfriend, surrenders to police

A woman wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Opelousas over the weekend has surrendered to police.

28-year-old Lakeisha Rideau of Opelousas surrendered to authorities shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and was booked into the parish jail on attempted second degree murder charges, Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

Before dawn Saturday, Rideau is accused of flooring the gas in her car and striking her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in the parking lot of an apartment complex, and then fleeing the area in her brown/tan Nissan Altima.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, police said.

McClendon said in a coordinated effort with a woman identified as Rideau’s best friend, she agreed over the phone to surrender only if he ensured that she would be safe once she arrived at police headquarters.

” I agreed to that, and a short while later she arrived and was taken into custody,” McClendon said.

It is not known if Rideau will be represented by an attorney.

