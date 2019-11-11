Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Opelousas woman turns 100, shares her secret to longevity, lasting love: ‘Tell the boys no till marriage’

Local
Posted: / Updated:

More than 130 friends and family members gathered for a special party to celebrate the 100th birthday of a woman in Opelousas.

Rosella “Rose” Celestine was born on November 8, 1919, and on Saturday she celebrated her long life.

“Tee-Taunt” as she is lovingly called is said to be independent, sassy and very candid about her remarkable life and her secret to longevity and lasting love.

“Tell them lil boys no till marriage.”

Celestine’s daughter, Jeanette Guidry, attributes her mother’s long life, most of which was spent on a farm with her late husband Joe, to her diet, exercise and love of family.

“My mom has the voice of an angel, she could have gone professional but chose her family life instead.”

The slender powerhouse was born in Grand Prairie and moved to Opelousas in 1988 — and has lived there ever since.

After 66 years together, Mr. Joe passed away leaving Mrs. Rose alone, but not lonely.

Her 12 kids, 42 grand-kids and 61 great-grand kids are always around to help, her daughter said.

“She never wants for anything.” Guidry said.

During her bday celebration, Celestine told those in attendance that she has always lived by the golden rule of her life: “Be a lady and be respectful.”

Sounds like good advice!

From everyone here at KLFY, “Happy Bday Mrs. Rose And Many More.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Mostly clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
58°F A few passing clouds. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories