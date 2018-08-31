Opelousas woman killed in car crash
OPELOUSAS, La. - An Opelousas man was killed in a car crash Friday morning.
The crash happened on LA 182 near LA 358. Authorities say 58-year-old Delores Mason of Opelousas.
The preliminary investigation revealed Mason was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer southbound on LA 182 and for unknown reasons ran off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck several mailboxes, entered a ditch, and overturned. Authorities says Mason was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken will pay you to name your baby Harland
- Economic impact of losing LAGCOE 2019; What's next for conventions in Lafayette?
- Mississippi sends man to Louisiana on abuse, porn charges
- At least 6 dead after grisly bus crash in New Mexico, hospital says