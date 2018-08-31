Opelousas woman killed in car crash

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

OPELOUSAS, La. - An Opelousas man was killed in a car crash Friday morning.

The crash happened on LA 182 near LA 358. Authorities say 58-year-old Delores Mason of Opelousas.

The preliminary investigation revealed Mason was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer southbound on LA 182 and for unknown reasons ran off of the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck several mailboxes, entered a ditch, and overturned. Authorities says Mason was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. This crash remains under investigation.