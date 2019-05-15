Opelousas Traffic Stop Leads to Illegal Firearm Seizure and Wanted Felon Arrest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deondre Authorlee [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Pickney Jr [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Seized Firearms [ + - ]

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) - On May 15, 2018, a traffic stop for an improper turn leads to the seizure of two illegally possessed firearms, and locating a wanted felon. At approximately 1:00 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of George Dr. and Mary Ann Ave. for improper turning. Subsequently two passengers fled from the vehicle and officers pursued on foot. Officers ultimately located two handguns that were in the drivers posession who was identified as Anthony Pickney.

It was determined that not only was Mr. Pickney a convicted felon, but that he was also wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sherriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant for 'Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle'. Officers were unable to locate one of the occupants who fled the vehicle but have identified him, and will issue a warrant for his arrest.

Mr. Pickney was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail for the following:

Improper Left Turn Suspended Driver’s License No Insurance Failure to Register Vehicle Felony Possession of a Firearm (warrant) Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (SLSO)

Officers will also be issuing a warrant for Mr. Deondre Authorlee in regards to this investigation for resisting an officer. Officers were thankful that they were able to remove two more weapons from the streets of Opelousas; before they could be used in any form of violent criminal activity.