Opelousas student accused of calling in bomb threats

Opelousas police confrims the arrest of a juvenile for calling in bomb threats.

OPD Major Mark Guidry explains patrol officers with OPD investigated a bomb threat at Opelousas Jr. High School around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Major Guidry says the school was having an extracurricular event in the school gymnasium at the time of the incident.

The school was evacuated and the school was searched and cleared. K-9 bomb detection officer “Beau” was used to expediate the search, according Guidry.

Major Guidry notes that with the assistance of St. Landry 911 Communications, officers were able to arrest a juvenile student of Opelousas Jr. High for calling in the bomb threats.

The juvenile was arrested for communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property.

