Opelousas shooting leaves 3 people injured
OPELOUSAS (KLFY) - Opelousas City Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred this morning at 3:20.
Officers responded to a shots fired called at the intersection of Academy Street and East Blanchard Street. Police say three subjects had been struck, and were driven to the local hospital for medical aide.
Authorities said, all three subjects had none life threatening wounds and are in stable condition. Suspect is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will update the story as information becomes available.
