Local

Opelousas shooting leaves 3 people injured

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 07:15 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 07:15 AM CDT

OPELOUSAS (KLFY) - Opelousas City Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred this morning at 3:20. 

Officers responded to a shots fired called at the intersection of Academy Street and East Blanchard Street.  Police say three subjects had been struck, and were driven to the local hospital for medical aide. 

Authorities said, all three subjects had none life threatening wounds and are in stable condition.  Suspect is unknown at this time.  

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update the story as information becomes available. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center