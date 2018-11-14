Opelousas Police solve 22-year-old cold case

Opelousas PD Samuel Little

OPELOUSAS, La. - Opelousas Police have solved a 22 year old murder investigation.

In 1996 the Opelousas City police department found a woman's body found in the Zion grave yard. After an autopsy, it was determined that the woman had died of strangulation. The victim was identified as 29 year old Melissa Thomas.

Police say since that time the case went cold without any leads. In 2009, they reopened the case. Earlier this year, a suspect was identified. Earlier this month, an interview was conducted and a confession has been obtained from 78 year old Samuel Little. he is currently in custody in the state of Texas but is serving multiple life sentences for other crimes. He is currently the suspect in multiple homicides across the US.