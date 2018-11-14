Local

Opelousas Police solve 22-year-old cold case

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 09:30 AM CST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 10:56 AM CST

OPELOUSAS, La. - Opelousas Police have solved a 22 year old murder investigation.

In 1996 the Opelousas City police department  found a woman's body  found in the  Zion grave yard.   After an autopsy, it was determined that the woman had died of strangulation.  The victim was identified as 29 year old Melissa Thomas. 

Police say since that time the case went cold without any leads.   In 2009, they reopened the case. Earlier this year, a suspect was identified.  Earlier this month, an interview was conducted  and a confession has been obtained from 78 year old Samuel Little.  he is currently in custody in the state of Texas but is serving multiple life sentences for other crimes.  He is currently the suspect in multiple  homicides across the US. 

 

