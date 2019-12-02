Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Opelousas police looking for 15-year-old runaway

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Opelousas police are looking for a 15-year-old teenager who they believe ran away from a local adolescent recovery facility.

Jaydon Burns was reported as a runaway juvenile Saturday, according to police.

Chief Martin McClendon said this is not the first time “Jaydon” has run away from this facility.

“He left the facility last Tuesday, but then returned,” McClendon said.

“He left again on Saturday, and so far, has not returned.”

Jaydon was last seen wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys hoodie, and blue jeans, McClendon said.

Earlier on Sunday he was spotted wearing a burgundy pull over jacket, McClendon said.

Anyone with information on his where-a-bouts is asked to call Opelousas Police at 337-948-2511 or Amber at 575-703-1869.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories