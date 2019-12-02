Opelousas police looking for 15-year-old runaway

Opelousas police are looking for a 15-year-old teenager who they believe ran away from a local adolescent recovery facility.

Jaydon Burns was reported as a runaway juvenile Saturday, according to police.

Chief Martin McClendon said this is not the first time “Jaydon” has run away from this facility.

“He left the facility last Tuesday, but then returned,” McClendon said.

“He left again on Saturday, and so far, has not returned.”

Jaydon was last seen wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys hoodie, and blue jeans, McClendon said.

Earlier on Sunday he was spotted wearing a burgundy pull over jacket, McClendon said.

Anyone with information on his where-a-bouts is asked to call Opelousas Police at 337-948-2511 or Amber at 575-703-1869.