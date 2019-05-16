Opelousas Police has arrested dontarious Williams in connection to March 23 shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dontarious Williams

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) - On March 23, 2019, the Opelousas Police Department investigated an early afternoon shooting that occurred just before 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Academy and Laurent St.. Multiple shots were fired between two groups of shooters. Thankfully no one was reported to have been struck. A vehicle in the area was however struck by gunfire.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance in the area and spoke to several witnesses.

As of today, police have located and arrested another man in connection with the shooting incident. 18 year old Dontarious Williams has been arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.

Williams had been a fugitive since late March. Officers located Williams at a residence on Overton St. In Opelousas today at around 4:00 a.m.