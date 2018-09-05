Opelousas police department sandbag location; will deliver to residents Video

The Opelousas Police Department hands out sandbags to St. Landry Parish residents. Police Chief Donald Thompson says sandbags will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thompson says the crew will be at the sandbag location from 7 am until needed. "It doesn't matter if you live in the city or the parish. We are here to help whoever is in need. If you live outside the city limits, we will be more than happy to go out there and assist you," says the chief.

The chief says he has a crew on standby ready to deliver sandbags to anyone in St. Landry Parish who doesn't have transportation. David Robertson of Opelousas is related to Chief Thompson.



Robertson is getting bags not for himself, but for a family member concerned about flooding. "My mother and them do. My mother and father do. It get's low back their where they stay,' says Robertson.

The bags are pre-filled and the manpower is on site to lift the bags. Robertson says his main concern is to make sure his family is prepared. "Anything is possible. Always be prepared,” Robertson explains.

