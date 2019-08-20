Opelousas police arrest convicted felon for possession of illegal weapons/narcotics

Around 2:45 a.m., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to a call about a person suspiciously walking near a popular nightclub with a firearm. After arriving at the intersection of Academy and South streets, officers later arrested an individual for carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Upon making contact with a group of persons in the area, officers observed one of the individuals behave suspiciously and attempt to discard a firearm. Officers took Mr. Leonard Broussard into custody, and seized one .40 cal. semiautomatic pistol. A records check confirmed Broussard as being a convicted felon barring him from possessing a firearm. During the arrest, Broussard was also found to have a small amount of marijuana on his person. He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish jail for the following:

Illegal carrying of a Weapon Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

The Opelousas Police Department implores the public to report any information regarding any illegal use of weapons, and anyone who may be possessing firearms for unlawful purposes.