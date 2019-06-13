Opelousas Police arrest 16-year-old in Possession of Firearms Including AK-47 Style Assault Rifle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firearms Seized

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY) - On June 12, officers with the Opelousas Police Department's Special Operations unit, arrested a 16-year-old illegally carrying a firearm near the intersection of East and South Streets. The juvenile had a 9 millimeter pistol with ammunition in his possession. The investigation led officers to determine the juvenile also had in his possession a magazine with ammunition for an AK-47 style assault rifle.

The department will be increasing criminal patrols as they get into the peak of the summer, which normally trends towards increases in juvenile crimes, as well as activity involving firearms. The juvenile in this incident was charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon by a Juvenile, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in a Firearm-Free Zone.

As always, Opelousas PD welcomes any information that the public can provide regarding illegal criminal activity, all tips are treated as confidential.

