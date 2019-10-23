Opelousas PD search for suspect in shooting near Academy and Blanchard streets

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

A mother blames a Carencro Police Officer for breaking her autistic son's wrist. Police Chief David Anderson says they are investigating the officer, but he's never had a complaint in his eight years of service to the department and nothing has been linked to him yet.

Authorities in Alabama believe they've found the body of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney in a dumpster. Police are charging two people with murder.

A family is speaking out after they say their property was shot at for the third time. Church Point Police said they're investigating that shooting along with another shooting that happened Monday night. One of those shootings happened in the 200 block of East Minnex Alley in Church Point.

A man was arrested in Jennings for battery of an emergency room personnel. Hospital officials say violence against healthcare workers has become more prevalent across the country.

October is National Bullying Prevention month. An Opelousas mom has launched a project to help deter bullying in her community with the bully box project.

Over 50 police officers, detectives, & investigators gathered in Youngsville yesterday. It was the first of 24 domestic violence training sessions Attorney General Jeff Landry is holding in Louisiana.

What residents pay in Mamou for water and sewer service could be going up. According to reports, the proposal was presented during this month's council meeting. If that's the case, then customers still have time to give input on what they want and don't.

Residents on Westward and Winbourne Avenues in Scott will be without power from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. as crews trim trees in the area.

Chilly and quiet this morning with temps in the 40's. Skies will be sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.