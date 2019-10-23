Opelousas PD search for suspect in shooting near Academy and Blanchard streets

Live Now
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The Opelousas Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old suspect connected to an Oct. 13 shooting near Academy and Blanchard streets.

Quan’Darien Andrus faces one count of attempted second degree murder. According to authorities, officers were called regarding shots fired near an after-hours restaurant.

A victim was struck four times, police said. They were treated and released from a medical facility. Another person is suspected to be involved but has not been identified.

Both however are believed to be living somewhere in Texas.

If you have any information on this case, call the Opelousas Police Department, (337) 948-2500.

