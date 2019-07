OPELOUSAS, La.- Opelousas Police were called out Saturday morning just before 5:00am to investigate an accidental shooting in the 1400 block of W. Grolee St.

The call was originally received for a medical emergency. With further investigation though, officers learned that an adult male had accidentally shot himself while sitting in his vehicle.

The male suffered from a serious gunshot wound. He was listed as stable, though his condition was still critical.

No evidence of any foul play was noted.