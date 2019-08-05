Opelousas park sees revitalization over weekend with rebuilding of swimming pool

James Joseph, a UPS driver in Baton Rouge, proudly carries on his mother’s passion and is dedicated to making Louisiana a safer place.

Thanks to her example, James, better known as “Big Brown,” has spread so much love around Louisiana in his 21 years at UPS that he was recently bestowed UPS’s highest honor for volunteerism—the Jim Casey Community Service Award, named in honor of our company’s founder.

While driving his package car around, Joseph says, he notices things that need to be changed and he wants to make a difference.

Over the weekend, with the help of the Junior Knights of Peter Claver, Joseph spent time revitalizing the swimming pool at North Park in Opelousas and repainting the park’s only building.

“We want to bring back swimming in Opelousas, so that we can teach kids how to swim. As you know we see kids drown everyday, so we want to make sure our inner city kids know how to swim.”