Opelousas native Bishop Dominic Carmon, who served New Orleans for decades, dies at 87
Bishop Dominic Carmon, SVD died peacefully at the age of 87, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Sunday.
An Opelousas native, Bishop Carmon was born December 13, 1930 and ordained to the priesthood of the Roman Catholic Church on February 2, 1960.
He was consecrated Bishop on February 11, 1993 and served as Auxiliary Bishop of New Orleans until 2006 when he retired.
Funeral arrangements are pending, the Archdiocese said.
