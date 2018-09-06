Opelousas Music & Market kicks off September 28

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Opelousas, La. (KLFY) — The opening band for the 2018 Fall Music & Market Series will be Deuce Chambers & Zydeco Integrity. The fall outdoor concert series begins Friday, September 28 and continues until October 26.

Surrounded by music at a young age, Deuce is no stranger to Zydeco music and performance. He began playing accordion in his brother’s band, Creole Junction, and at the age of 15 years old, he was traveling throughout the United States to perform.

Deuce continues to display his love of zydeco music and culture as he formed his own band this year, Deuce Chambers & Zydeco Integrity. Folks can look forward to the fun of this lively performance on September 28.

This performance takes place at the Farmers Market Pavilion, located at Le Vieux Village at 828 East Landry Street, just off Interstate 49.

Music & Market is a smoke-free concert. Event sponsors include St. Landry Parish Government, St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, Bodemuller, Prairie Ronde Rice, CLECO, ZydecoOnline.com and Opelousas Little Theater.

Visitors will be able to pick up fresh okra, cucumber, tomatoes, squash and other fresh vegetables on Friday concert nights—or during regular Farmers Market hours: Tues, Thurs and Saturday, 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. from our local farmers.

Music & Market takes place from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., with music beginning at 6:00 p.m. Concert-goers are welcome to bring lawn chairs for seating. For more information or to find out about vendor opportunities, call 337-948-6263 or visit www.cityofopelousas.com.

The Fall Music & Market 2018 lineup features:

Oct. 5

Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns (Cajun/Zydeco)

Sweet Potato

Oct. 12

T. Broussard & The Zydeco Steppers w/special guest Mary Broussard (Creole/Zydeco)

Mustard Greens

Oct. 19

Sweet Cecilia (Country/Rock/Folk/Cajun)

Prairie Ronde Rice

(Downtown edition- Courthouse Square)

Oct. 26

Wallace Trahan & Rice and Gravy (Cajun/Country)

Pumpkin