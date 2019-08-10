Opelousas marshals perform misdemeanor warrant roundup

Opelousas marshals are in the middle of a warrant roundup.

It’s called “Operation Back to School”, and its targeting all misdemeanor warrants.

Opelousas City Marshal Paul Mouton and his deputies are targeting about two dozen misdemeanor warrants.

“We’re looking for illegal guns, drugs, whatever,” Mouton explains.

From 5 in the evening to 1 in the morning, marshal’s office deputies are sweeping the streets in the First Ward, preparing for anything to happen when they knock on a door.

From drugs and more, it just one of the lengths these city protectors go through all night long.

“We just want them to know that we want to keep them safe no matter what the cost,” says Mouton.

And the Marshal’s message if you have an active warrant…

“They need to come, take care of their business, turn themselves in because they will be picked.”

Mouton says he’s been at this for 30 years, and these roundups are important to keep crime from spreading.

Opelousas marshals say they are planning a felony roundup soon.