Opelousas man wanted for attemped second degree murder turns himself in

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Justin Molbert surrendered to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, authorities said.

Molbert was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Avoyelles Parish charging him with two counts of attempted second murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Molbert was also arrested on Lafayette Parish warrants charging him with theft, criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace.

Bond has not been set. He will be transferred to Avoyelles Parish to face two counts of attempted second murder.

Avoyelles Parish officials say Molbert got into an argument with a man and woman Monday afternoon in the Dupont community. The argument escalated to Molbert firing several rounds at the victims. The man was hit once in the leg.

He is being treated at a local hospital.