Opelousas man murdered in his own driveway Sunday morning

A 49-year-old man was reportedly ambushed and shot multiple times in the driveway of his home on Martin Luther King Drive in Opelousas.

Police have confirmed the shooting happened in the 600 block of MLK around 3 a.m.

Neighbors reportedly heard the gunshots and called police.

The victim so far, has not been identified, and police say the investigation is on-going.

