Opelousas man murdered in his own driveway Sunday morning

UPDATE: Stanley Boxie, 49, of Opelousas leaves behind 4 kids of his own on this Father’s Day. Opelousas police say Boxie was killed around 3 Sunday morning and so far, no one has been arrested.

“About 2:57 a.m. Sunday the Opleousas Police Department received calls of multiple gunshots being heard in the area of Martin Luther King and Railroad Avenue,” said Police Chief Martin McLendon. He adds, “Then the next call came in giving us information that 49-year-old Stanley Boxie was found in a car with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.”

McLendon says Boxie was in his own driveway when he was gunned down and killed. Now only flowers and a candle remain in that spot, in his honor.

The Chief says the shooting seemed random to the family, “It appears that this man was living peacefully in this neighborhood but something went wrong before he got back home.”

He adds the department has been working diligently to find answers. He says they will continue to do so until the department can bring justice to Boxie and his family, “We are trying to backtrack the whearabouts of Mr. Boxie to see if anyone was with him or if anyone was here when he arrived.”

For now, community members are calling for an end to violence, “Help stop things like this from happening. This cannot continue. This does not set a good example for our children. Our children cannot become accustomed to these type of events at all.”

ORIGINAL: A gunman with an AK-47 rifle ambushed a 49-year-old man Sunday morning and shot him multiple times in the driveway of his home on Martin Luther King Drive in Opelousas, police confirmed.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of MLK around 3 a.m.

Stanley Boxie was found dead in his vehicle by his own son, police confirmed.

Startled neighbors reportedly heard the gunshots and called police.

“Ive investigated alot of murders and been on the scene of many crimes, but this one on Father’s Day really sticks out, Major Mark Guidry said.

We strongly urge anyone with information to contact Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500, Guidry said.

