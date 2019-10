An Opelousas man was arrested in connection with the theft of ATV’S.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Eddie Soileau says 21-year old Joshua Mott is charged with 2 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Soileau says the thefts occurred in Ville Platte earlier in October.

Mott is currently in the St Landry Parish Jail for a previous outstanding warrant. He’s being held on a $85,000 bond. f