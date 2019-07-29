Opelousas man arrested for leaving dog in his vehicle for over 6 hours; killing it

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A man is charged with animal cruelty after leaving his dog in a car why he visited a casino.

Opelousas police says they were dispatched to the Evangeline Downs Casino in reference to an animal cruelty complaint. The owner was later identified as Byron K. Badeaux in the south parking lot of Evangeline Downs Casino.

During his interview, Badeaux stated that he arrived at the casino at approximately 5:30 a.m. Badeaux mentioned that he left the dog inside of his vehicle while he went gamble inside and forgot that the dog was inside of the vehicle. When he walked outside at around 12:00 p.m., he realized the dog had died.

Badeaux was arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail. The dog’s remains were later turned over to an Opelousas Animal Control officer.