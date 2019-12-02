Live Now
Opelousas man arrested after Thanksgiving Day stabbing

Local
OPELOUSAS, La., (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested this week after Opelousas Police (OPD) say he stabbed his girlfriend on Thanksgiving Day.

Patrick Bryant, 42, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for attempted second-degree murder.

Opelousas Police said they responded to a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of West Landry St. Officers discovered that a woman had been stabbed, but both the victim and Bryant had left the location. Police tracked them both to their known shared residence.

“The female victim stated after getting into a verbal and physical altercation with her boyfriend Mr. Patrick Bryant he stabbed her in her side,” stated OPD Patrol Division Commander Mark Guidry.

The victim was treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

