OPELOUSAS, La.- Opelousas Police say K-9 Officer Zig, passed away Friday due to serious medical issues.

Officer Zig served the community with the Police Department for 8 years, and was partner to his handler Sgt. Paul Cortez.

“Officer Zig will be deeply missed by the Opelousas Police Department, as he was a tireless and dedicated asset to the department.”

Throughout his years of service Zig was vital in many of the departments investigations.