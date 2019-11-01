Live Now
Opelousas father faces murder charges for allegedly strangling son

Reginald Jackson (Opelousas Police Department)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Charges have been upgraded of manslaughter sand domestic abuse by strangulation for a man after his son died from injuries he sustained on Oct. 26.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, Reginald Jackson, 57, was arrested after an altercation with his son, Brandon Leday, 40, at a Blanchard Street home.

Officer found Leday unresponsive inside the residence. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained on life support until his death on Oct. 31.

ORIGINAL: A 57-year-old man is facing an attempted manslaughter charge for allegedly choking his adult son.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Blanchard Street Sunday night.

There they found the victim unresponsive after an altercation with his father, identified as Reginald Jackson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

The incident remains under investigation.

