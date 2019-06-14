Opelousas deputy city marshal arrested for domestic abuse battery

Michael Shane Potter, Age 51 (Photo: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

Michael Shane Potter, Age 51 (Photo: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas deputy city marshal was arrested when St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to Potter's home on a complaint of domestic abuse battery on Potter's wife.

Potter's wife stated that they had gotten into a physical altercation on Tuesday night, but did not want to cause embarrassment to the city marshal due to Potter being a deputy marshal, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The victim stated that Potter had woken up "in a bad mood and they argued throughout the day." His wife left the home, and upon returning later, Potter was standing in the living room and reportedly punched her in the face with his closed fist, authorities said. "She began to try to defend herself, when Potter grabbed his duty weapon and another gun before living the home," the department said in a statement.

As result of the altercation Potter's wife sustained two small lacerations on her face but did not need medical attention.

Early Thursday morning Michael Potter walked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and surrendered to law enforcement and was booked, with bond.

