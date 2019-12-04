Live Now
Opelousas carjacking suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle

An Opelousas man is accused of carjacking a woman’s vehicle after firing shots at the vehicle, and then crashing that vehicle less than a block away from where the carjacking crime had occurred.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on College Street near its intersection with Arkansas Street, Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

The suspect was injured after striking a vehicle and had to be taken to a local hospital, McClendon said.

He faces numerous charges upon his release from the hospital, McClendon said.

The female carjacking victim was not injured.

The driver in the second vehicle sustained some injuries, but all are considered non life threatening, McClendon said.

