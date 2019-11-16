OPD: Narcotics and weapons arrest made of known convicted felon

Donquarus Taylor a known to be convicted felon was arrested on multiple charges during a traffic stop in Opelousas on Friday.

Opelousas Police Departments Special Operations Division carried out a traffic stop near the intersection of Railroad Ave. and Pine St., Friday due to the improper display of a temporary license plate.

With further investigation, it was found that the driver of the vehicle, Donquarus Taylor had 28 bags of suspected cocaine and synthetic marijuana in his possession. Officers also found that Taylor had the infamous “Draco” pistol in his possession. This type of weapon is of particular concern to Law Enforcement, due to its large caliber 7.62 X 39mm accompanied with its concealable size.

(Photo: OPD)

At the time of the traffic stop, Taylor was known to be a convicted felon and wearing a court-ordered ankle monitoring device, due to his recent release from custody. He also had over $600 in suspected illegal drug proceeds in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Taylor was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for the following:

display of temporary registration license plates, possession with intent to distribute a schedule one controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana), possession with intent to distribute a schedule two controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal carrying of weapons (in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance) possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by persons convicted of certain felonies

A passenger in the vehicle with Taylor was also cited and released for simple possession of suspected synthetic marijuana.