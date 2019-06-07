OPD: an arrest has been made in connection with a homicide on May 21

OPELOUSAS, La.- Investigators with the Opelousas Police Departments Special Operations Division have made an arrest this evening in connection with a homicide that occurred on May 21, 2019.

Kendol Payne, 28, of Opelousas, La., was arrested this evening and charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Steven Andrus, of Opelousas.

After interviewing numerous persons that had information about the morning that Andrus was shot and reviewing other evidence related to the case, investigators were able to establish probable cause to charge Payne.

It was determined that a dispute may have occurred between the victim and Payne on the morning of the shooting.

Payne is being booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of second degree murder.

