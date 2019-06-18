One suspect arrested, another sought in connection with May 29 shooting in Church Point

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Two men are facing charges in connection to a shooting last month in Church Point.

On May 29, 2019, the Church Point Police Department responded to a call of a shooting on Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point.

As a result of the shooting a male victim was struck in the head and grazed by a bullet. The victim was treated and released from the hospital and did not sustain life threatening injuries, police said.

After further investigation by the police department it was found that two-parties had exchanged gunfire from an ongoing dispute.

The victim shot was an innocent bystander and played no part in the shooting incident, police said.

The investigation by Church Point Police Department revealed approx. a total of 30 rounds had been fired between the two parties with three different caliber of weapons 40 caliber 9 mm and 45 caliber.

At this time, two of the four alleged shooters have been identified and warrants have been issued for their arrest. Further charges may be pending upon further investigation. One of the accused shooters, Christopher Freeman, has previously been charged here in Church Point on a shooting which occurred in November, 2018, and is presently out on bond.

“The Church Point Police Department will not tolerate any type of weapon violations here in Church Point and we will aggressively investigate and pursue all available charges,” the department said in a statement today.

Chaseton Carrier has turned himself into authorities and is not wanted.

