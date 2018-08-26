One person suffers serious injuries following single-vehicle crash in New Iberia
One person has suffered serious injuries following a traffic crash Saturday evening in New Iberia, police said.
Public Information Officer Capt. John Babin said EMT are at the scene assisting the victim who is described as being in serious condition.
Babin said the crash involved only one vehicle and happened around 8:25 p.m.
Other details have not been released.
A power outage has been reported in the area.
Babin did not confirm if the outage was due to the crash.
Developing story. More to follow.
