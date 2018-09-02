One person hurt in Crowley home invasion; suspects on the run

Crowley police are investigating a home invasion in the city.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, intruders barged into a home Saturday evening injuring one person before fleeing the scene.

Broussard said officers are currently on scene at a mobile home in the 500 block of Northern Avenue where he believes the suspects may have barricaded themselves inside.

"We can hear some ramblings in the home, and believe the suspects fled here."

Broussard said K-9 officers are also on scene.

He said detectives are awaiting a signed warrant before entering the home.

Developing story. More to follow.