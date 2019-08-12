One of the best meteor showers of the year peaks tonight

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight and is usually one of the best meteor showers of the year. On a dark, clear night, one can see between 60-70 meteors per hour, which is about one per hour. The Perseid shower is also known for its brighter (fireball) meteors that can been seen streaking across the sky.

Tonight’s conditions will be good in Acadiana, but not ideal. We will have mostly clear skies, but the moon is near full, which will block out the dimmer meteors.

Best viewing is in a dark place, away from city light pollution. Keep in mind, it takes about 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark conditions. Meteors will become more frequent later in the night and closer to dawn. Meteors will be originating from the northeastern sky.

The Perseid Meteor shower is caused by tail debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, which Earth passes through every year.