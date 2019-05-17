One murder suspect caught, search for second continues

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A search for a second murder suspect continues.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre issued for Second Degree Murder warrants in connection to the shooting death of 53-year-old Kirby Courteaux Jr. of Montegut.

One suspect, Terance Dupre, 22, of Montegut is in custody. Investigators are now seeking Davonte Mathews, 21, of Montegut. Authorities arrested Dupre after a brief chase on Wednesday. During the investigation, authorities found Courteaux’s body in Morgan City in the area of Levee Road and Veterans Boulevard. His body was recovered with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department.



Meanwhile, LPSO detectives began questioning Dupre in reference to Courteaux’s death. Through investigation, detectives learned Mathews, Dupre, and Courteaux were at the boat launch Saturday night when Courteaux was reportedly shot. Mathews and Dupre took Courteaux’s body and his truck. They then transported his body to Morgan City and left him near a wooded area. An autopsy on Thursday revealed Courteaux suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting. Detectives learned Dupre knew the victim, but they have yet to determine Mathews’ relationship to the victim or a motive in the shooting. The investigation is continuing.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Mathews and Dupre for Second Degree Murder with bail set at $1 million each.



Investigators are now searching for Davonte Mathews. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.



