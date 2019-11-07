One murder suspect caught, search for second continues

A Montegut man has been arrested in connection with a Lafourche Parish murder while the search for a second suspect continues.

Terance Dupre, 22, of Montegut is in custody. Authorities arrested Terance Dupre, 22, of Montegut, after a brief chase on Wednesday. He is accused of killing 53-year old Kirby Courteaux Jr. of Montegut. During the investigation, authorities found Courteaux’s body in Morgan City in the area of Levee Road and Veterans Boulevard.

Investigators are now seeking Davonte Mathews, 21, of Montegut.

Deputies say they began questioning Dupre in reference to Courteaux’s death. Through investigation, detectives learned Mathews, Dupre, and Courteaux were at the boat launch Saturday night when Courteaux was reportedly shot. Mathews and Dupre took Courteaux’s body and his truck. They then transported his body to Morgan City and left him near a wooded area.

Anyone with information on Mathews whereabouts are asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now