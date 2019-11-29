Live Now
One man dead in early morning Jennings shooting

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — One man took multiple gunshot wounds and died during a party in an early morning shooting in Jennings today (Friday).

Dakota Chaisson, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. Officers said there were around 150 people at the venue at the time police arrived.

Officers responded to a party at the Ward Events Center in the 1600 block of South Main Street. When they arrived they found Chaisson with multiple wounds. Semmes said officers attempted to administer first aid but were “unable to resuscitate the victim.”

“We’re reaching out to the community now,” Semmes fold KLFY. “If you have any information if you were inside the venue, please call us and tell us what happened. You can remain anonymous at this time.”

Semmes said the party was charging admission for a DJ. Similar parties, he said, have been the scene of trouble previously.

Semmes said detectives are working leads and reviewing security camera footage from the venue, surrounding businesses, and surrounding residences.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Jennings Police Department’s anonymous tips line at (337) 275-9002.

