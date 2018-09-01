Local

One man dead after early morning shooting in Lafayette

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 03:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 03:05 PM CDT

One man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Lafayette.

Police were investigating the shooting about 4:00 a.m. that happened in the 100 block of Netta Street.

The victim, 28 year old Kevin Calais of Lafayette, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, police say. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crimestoppers at 232-TIPS 

 

