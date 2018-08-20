One horse dies, another escapes barn fire in Lafayette Parish

One horse died and another escaped a barn fire Monday that was sparked by an electrical short.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said firefighters were called to the fire in the 2500 block of West Gloria Switch Road just after 12 noon.

When they arrived, Sonnier said, the barn had already collapsed from the fire.

It was quickly brought the fire under control, with no damage to the residential structure in front of the barn, Sonnier said.

Firefighters from Carencro and Duson fire also were called to the scene.