One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 96 in St. Martin Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One person has died in a multiple-car crash on Highway 96 in St. Martin Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash just before 2:00 p.m.

The name and age of the deceased has not been released by police, and details surrounding the crash are still unavailable.

This is a developing story. We will have more as the information is released.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now