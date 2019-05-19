Local

One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 96 in St. Martin Parish

Posted: May 19, 2019 02:45 PM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 03:12 PM CDT

One person has died in a multiple-car crash on Highway 96  in St. Martin Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash just before 2:00 p.m. 

The name and age of the deceased has not been released by police, and details surrounding the crash are still unavailable. 

This is a developing story.  We will have more as the information is released. 

 

 

 

