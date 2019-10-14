Breaking News
Oct. 12, 2019, election results
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

One Acadiana candidate wins race by 2 votes, recount possible

Local
Posted: / Updated:

One candidate in the latest election won by 2 votes, but there may be a recount.

The close race was the Jeff Davis Parish Police juror District 11. Incumbent, Butch Lafargue, defeated his challenger, Paul Trahan, by 2 votes.

KLFY News 10 talked with the Parish Clerk of Court, Richard Arceneaux, about the possibility of a recount. He said Trahan will have to challenge the election by 4pm on Wednesday to initiate a recount. If no challenge is filed, the election will be final and Lafargue will be declared the winner.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Mainly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar