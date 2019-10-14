One Acadiana candidate wins race by 2 votes, recount possible

One candidate in the latest election won by 2 votes, but there may be a recount.

The close race was the Jeff Davis Parish Police juror District 11. Incumbent, Butch Lafargue, defeated his challenger, Paul Trahan, by 2 votes.

KLFY News 10 talked with the Parish Clerk of Court, Richard Arceneaux, about the possibility of a recount. He said Trahan will have to challenge the election by 4pm on Wednesday to initiate a recount. If no challenge is filed, the election will be final and Lafargue will be declared the winner.