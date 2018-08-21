OMV: New drivers must now have Temporary Instructional Permit before completing driver's ed

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is making some changes to the law when it comes to new drivers getting their licenses.

Effective September 4, all students enrolled in a driver's ed program (regardless of age) must present a Temporary Instructional Permit (TIP) to the driver education provider.

The student must also have the TIP in their possession while driving during the behind the wheel portion of the program and when completing the road skills test.

Click here for more details from the OMV.

Upon completion of the driver's ed course, the TIP must be surrendered to the OMV, along with proof of completion of the class, in order to earn a Learner's Permit.

Students must apply for a TIP at the OMV before enrolling in a driver's ed course.