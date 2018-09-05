OMV employee arrested, accused of overcharging customers for various transactions

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An investigation by State Police has led to the arrest of an Office of Motor Vehicle employee in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police arrested 25 year old Dequesha Ingram of Sunshine, La. for felony theft, injuring public records and computer fraud.

Ingram worked at the OMV location on Independence Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

According to State Police, an investigation began when a Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles supervisor was made aware of possible fraudulent transactions by an employee.

During the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Ingram was overcharging customers for various transactions from December 2017 through September 2018.

According to police, when detectives questioned Ingram regarding these transactions she admitted to the thefts.

Ingram was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with no bond.