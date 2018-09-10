Old federal courthouse sale price $1.4 million

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Claire Taylor, The Advertiser)- Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has negotiated a deal to sell the old federal courthouse and surrounding properties in downtown Lafayette to a private entity for $1.4 million.

An ordinance authorizing Robideaux to move forward with the sale of more than 2 acres of property and buildings is scheduled to go to the City-Parish Council Sept. 18.

The buildings at 705 and 731 Jefferson Street and 124 E. Main Street, which once housed the federal courthouse, city police station and Acadiana Open Channel, have been vacant and in disrepair for years.

