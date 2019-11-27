Officials warn of impaired driving increase during the Thanksgiving holiday

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2013 and 2017, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period (6 p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday).

They say those numbers make it one of the deadliest holidays on our roads. Because of this, the NHTSA is urging the public to drive sober and to help spread the word.

The administration reports that substance abuse during the Thanksgiving holiday has become a cultural phenomenon, and has even become associated with binge drinking.

To counteract this trend, NHTSA and its partners are running a social media blitz for Thanksgiving. All of the agency’s social media channels, including Instagram and Twitter, will be exclusively sharing content on the importance of planning a sober ride home.

If you are hosting a party this season, think of ways to reward the #DesignatedDrivers. Safe is sober. #BuzzedDriving is drunk driving. pic.twitter.com/lq0FrQw6yb — NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) November 19, 2019

Social media posts with the hashtags #BoycottBlackoutWednesday and #DitchDanksgiving are intended to discourage driving drunk or high.

Whether you’re traveling across town or across the country for Thanksgiving, we want you to get there safely. Two easy ways to help accomplish that: buckle up and don’t drive impaired. #BuzzedDriving is drunk driving. #BoycottBlackoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/3BlEgIKugp — NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) November 27, 2019

NHTSA and its partners are urging the public to help spread the word, and to take the following precautions, so everyone can enjoy a safe Thanksgiving and make it to the table.